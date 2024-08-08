"Ukroboronprom" entered the list of the 50 best global defense companies for the first time according to the Defense News portal. The concern took 49th place, climbing 16 places in a year.

The Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin says that out of the hundred largest defense companies in the world, “Ukroboronprom” is growing the fastest — its revenue for 2023 has grown by 72% to $2.2 billion. According to him, in the first half of 2024, the concern kept a similar pace.

Kamyshin emphasized that the development of the defense industry was caused by the war. So now the goal of the entire Ukrainian defense industry is one — to produce as many high-quality weapons as possible for the Defense Forces.

"However, looking at this rating, we see: after the victory, the defense industry will become one of the most important export directions of our economy," Kamyshin noted.