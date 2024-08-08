"Ukroboronprom" entered the list of the 50 best global defense companies for the first time according to the Defense News portal. The concern took 49th place, climbing 16 places in a year.
The Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin says that out of the hundred largest defense companies in the world, “Ukroboronprom” is growing the fastest — its revenue for 2023 has grown by 72% to $2.2 billion. According to him, in the first half of 2024, the concern kept a similar pace.
Kamyshin emphasized that the development of the defense industry was caused by the war. So now the goal of the entire Ukrainian defense industry is one — to produce as many high-quality weapons as possible for the Defense Forces.
"However, looking at this rating, we see: after the victory, the defense industry will become one of the most important export directions of our economy," Kamyshin noted.
- Previously, Kamyshin explained that the Ukrainian defense industry has already accelerated and grown so much that the Ukrainian budget cannot fully load manufacturers with orders. According to him, the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry is almost $20 billion. At the same time, Ukraine has only $6 billion for the purchase of weapons.