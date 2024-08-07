”Breakthrough” in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The EU declared Ukraineʼs right to defend itself, the US said that Ukraine itself decides which operations to conduct

Peter Stano, spokesperson of the European Commission on foreign policy issues, commented on the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, emphasizing Ukraineʼs right to defend itself.

He told about this in a comment to "Suspilne".

According to him, Ukraine "has the legal right to defend itself, in particular by striking the aggressor on its territory."

"The EU continues to fully support Ukraineʼs legitimate right to protection against Russian aggression and its efforts to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

The US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also commented on the situation. According to him, the States "are in contact with Ukraine" regarding the events in the Kursk region. He also emphasized that Ukraine itself decides how to conduct its operations.

Miller added that Ukraine has not warned the United States about any possible actions on the territory of Russia, and this is not unusual for Ukraine.

What is happening in the Kursk region

On August 6, Russia announced that the Ukrainian military allegedly tried to break through the border in the Kursk region, and the region itself is being heavily shelled. Together with these statements, Russian attacks on the Sumy region, which borders this region, intensified.

Russian media and Telegram channels publish videos with supposedly captured Russians, and "militaries" claim that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already occupied a number of settlements in the Kursk region.

On August 7, the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, reacted to the situation, accusing Ukraine of "provocation". On the same day, the Russian media wrote that the Russian military retreated from the Suja gas measuring station, through which gas is transited to Europe through the territory of Ukraine, and also lost control over the district centers of Suja and Korenevo and several other villages.

The Ukrainian side does not comment on the situation. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs that over the last day, Russian aviation has been active on the border of the Sumy region. The occupiers dropped more than 30 anti-aircraft guns, shelling continues.