Washington will rich out to Kyiv "to get a little better understanding" of the situation in Russiaʼs Kursk region.

This was stated by US National Security Adviser John Kirby. He added that the US has not changed its policy regarding strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation "to target imminent threats just across the border."

Earlier, the Pentagon stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine can use American weapons to attack Russian forces anywhere on the border territory of the Russian Federation, from where it attacks Ukraine.

This applies to US GMLRS rockets, HIMARS artillery rocket systems and other artillery. However, the authorization does not extend to ATACMS, long-range surface-to-surface missiles.