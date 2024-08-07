The Higher Qualification Commission of Judges was headed by Andrii Pasichnyk

On August 7, members of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJU) elected Andrii Pasichnyk as the new head of the commission. 9 members of HQCJU voted for this decision.

This was reported by the press service of the commission.

As Suspilne notes, in addition to Pasichnyk, Vitaliy Hatselyuk also put forward his candidacy for this position, who received six votes.

Who is Andrii Pasichnyk?

Since June 1, 2023, Pasichnyk has been a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

He is a candidate of legal sciences, has the academic title of associate professor. He is a lawyer and practiced in the fields of corporate, civil and administrative law until 2020. Studied management at the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School.

In 2020-2023, he headed the department of full inspections of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC). He has experience in the field of prevention and fight against corruption, implementation of digital tools in the practices of the state body, project management.