The Higher Qualification Commission of Judges was headed by Andrii Pasichnyk

On August 7, members of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJU) elected Andrii Pasichnyk as the new head of the commission. 9 members of HQCJU voted for this decision.
This was reported by the press service of the commission.
As Suspilne notes, in addition to Pasichnyk, Vitaliy Hatselyuk also put forward his candidacy for this position, who received six votes.
Who is Andrii Pasichnyk?
Since June 1, 2023, Pasichnyk has been a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.
He is a candidate of legal sciences, has the academic title of associate professor. He is a lawyer and practiced in the fields of corporate, civil and administrative law until 2020. Studied management at the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School.
In 2020-2023, he headed the department of full inspections of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC). He has experience in the field of prevention and fight against corruption, implementation of digital tools in the practices of the state body, project management.
- In March 2024, NAPC dismissed the previous head Roman Ihnatov at his own request. In 2023, the media wrote that he might have Russian citizenship, but he denied it, and later it was denied by investigative journalists of the Schemes project.
- The Higher Qualification Commission of Judges is a body responsible for the formation of the judicial corps. The Supreme Court of Ukraine conducts a competition for judges in all courts of Ukraine: it checks candidates and conducts exams. The commission consists of sixteen members — they are elected or appointed by the congress of judges, representatives of law schools, lawyers, the ombudsman for human rights, and the head of the state judicial administration.