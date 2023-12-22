Investigation: the head of the HQCJU does not have a Russian passport

The journalistic investigation of the "Schemes" project refuted the information of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) that the head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJU) has a Russian passport. The number of the document released by the FIS is a combination of numbers from his Soviet passport.

Even a year ago, during the selection of commission members, according to "Schemes", the journalist of the program Heorhii Shabaev checked Roman Ihnatov as a candidate for the HQCJU.

It turned out that he only had an old Soviet passport, he never received Russian citizenship, and there is no such citizen on the records of the Russian official system "Rospassport".

Yesterday, the Competition Commission for the selection of members of the Ukrainian National Committee reacted to the information about the probable presence of Ihnatovʼs Russian passport. They noted that during the selection, Ignatov provided documents confirming his Ukrainian citizenship and that he does not have the citizenship of other states.

Claiming that Ihnatov has a Russian passport, the Foreign Intelligence Service cites the following document number: 6140 640912. However, a passport with such a number does not actually exist.

Георгій Шабаєв / Facebook

This is a combination of the number of Ihnatovʼs old Soviet passport (the first six digits are 614064) and the date of its receipt (09.12). In addition, the third and fourth digits must correspond to the year of issue. That is, the "40" series will begin to be issued in Russia only in 2040.