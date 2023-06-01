The Supreme Council of Justice appointed 16 new members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges. Here is a list of them

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) held a vote for new members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges. 16 new members were appointed — there were 32 candidates in total.

The press service of the SCJ writes about this.

The appointment of the full composition of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) of Ukraine unblocked the work of the body on the formation of the judicial corps.

New members of the HQCJ:

Ruslan Melnyk — senior detective, head of the Department of Prevention of Corruption and Information Security of the Department of Internal Control of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau;

Nadiia Kobetska — a professor of the Department of Labor, Environmental and Agrarian Law of the Educational and Scientific Legal Institute of the Precarpathian National University named after V. Stefanyk;

Yaroslav Duh — head of the department of work with corruption reports and control activities of the Office for the Protection of Whistleblowers and Processing of Corruption Reports of the Department of Prevention and Detection of Corruption of the NAPC;

Vitaliy Hatselyuk — coordinator of OSCE projects in Ukraine, senior researcher at the Institute of State and Law named after V. M. Koretskyi;

Lyudmila Volkova — a lawyer, was a judge of the Kharkiv District Administrative Court;

Andriy Pasichnyk — head of the Department of Full Inspections of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption;

Roman Sabodash — an associate professor of the Civil Law Department of the Educational and Scientific Institute of Law of KNU named after T. Shevchenko, lawyer;

Ruslan Sydorovych — lawyer, the MP of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation from "Samopoch";

Mykhailo Bogonis — judge of the Vinnytsia District Administrative Court;

Roman Ihnatov — judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal;

Roman Kydysyuk — judge of the Economic Court of Lviv region;

Oleh Koliush — judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court;

Volodymyr Luhansky — retired judge of Severodonetsk city court, lawyer, active military serviceman;

Oleksiy Omelyan — judge of the Commercial Court of Zhytomyr Region, active military serviceman;

Serhiy Chumak — judge of the Third Administrative Court of Appeal;

Halyna Shevchuk — a judge of the Ternopil Court of Appeal.

Now the updated composition of the Supreme Court of Appeals will conduct the selection of judges for more than two thousand vacant positions and complete the qualification evaluation of judges.