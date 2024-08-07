General Staff: Russia lost 1 230 soldiers and 67 artillery systems in a day

On August 6, the Russian army lost another 1 230 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed another 8 Russian tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 67 artillery systems, 54 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, one cruise missile, 78 vehicles and 21 units of special equipment.

On the night of August 7, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 30 Russian Shahed drones. They were shot down in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.