At night, air defense shot down all 30 Shahed drones

On the night of August 7, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 30 Russian Shahed drones.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.

In Khmelnytskyi region, due to falling debris, storage tanks and the workshop premises of one of the production enterprises of the region were damaged the Regional Military Administration reported. There are no casualties, all necessary services are working on the spot.