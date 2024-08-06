NYT: Iran asked Russia for modern air defense systems to prepare for war with Israel

Iran has requested modern air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel. Russia has already started transferring the necessary weapons — radars and air defense systems.

This is reported by The New York Times, citing Iranian media and sources among Iranian officials.

On Monday, August 5, the former Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu came to Iran. This happened at a time when Iran is threatening to attack Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Ex-Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkiyan in Tehran, August 5, 2024.

Shoigu met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and General Mohammad Bagheri. After these meetings, he stated that Russia is ready "for full cooperation with Iran on regional issues." General Bagheri said the relationship between the countries is "deep, long-term and strategic" and will only expand under Iranʼs new government.

While Russia also has economic and cultural ties to Israel, home to a large number of Russian Jews, analysts say it cannot afford to turn down Iranʼs request for help because it relies heavily on Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.