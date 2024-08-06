NYT: Iran asked Russia for modern air defense systems to prepare for war with Israel

Iran has requested modern air defense systems from Russia in preparation for a possible war with Israel. Russia has already started transferring the necessary weapons — radars and air defense systems.
This is reported by The New York Times, citing Iranian media and sources among Iranian officials.
On Monday, August 5, the former Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu came to Iran. This happened at a time when Iran is threatening to attack Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Shoigu met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and General Mohammad Bagheri. After these meetings, he stated that Russia is ready "for full cooperation with Iran on regional issues." General Bagheri said the relationship between the countries is "deep, long-term and strategic" and will only expand under Iranʼs new government.
While Russia also has economic and cultural ties to Israel, home to a large number of Russian Jews, analysts say it cannot afford to turn down Iranʼs request for help because it relies heavily on Iranian drones in the war in Ukraine.
- Ismail Khaniyeh was killed in Tehran on July 31. He came to the inauguration of the new president of Iran, Massoud Pezeshkian. Hamas blamed Israel for the killing, but Israel and its army have not officially commented on this.
- In response to Haniyehʼs murder, Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel. The publication Axios, citing sources, writes that the attack is expected in the next 24-48 hours.