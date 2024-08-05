Ukraineʼs budget received $3.9 billion from the United States

Ukraine received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States through the World Bank.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The money will help to finance priority expenditures of the state budget, such as salaries of teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social assistance.

This is the first tranche of direct budget assistance from the United States in 2024. During the year, Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in direct budget support.

Funds come through the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" (PEACE in Ukraine). The project is a key financial instrument of the World Bank for assistance to Ukraine.

Through the PEACE in Ukraine project, more than $25 billion has already been attracted to the state budget since June 2022. This agreement will increase the amount of budgetary support within the project to almost $30 billion, of which more than 80% is money from the United States.