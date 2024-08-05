In Subcarpathian, a territorial recruit centerʼs official who “recruited” football players was sentenced

The Kalush District Court sentenced the commander of the guard company of the Ivano-Frankivsk territorial recruit center (TRC) for taking football players from the "Subcarpathian" club into fictitious military service.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about it.

The court found the official guilty of negligent military service, but took into account his "sincere remorse" and compensation for the damage he caused to the state. So the man received a fine of 221 000 hryvnias.

According to the investigation, football players and coaches of the "Subcarpathian" club were fictitiously serving in the unit of the security company. They received money for this — the amount of losses to the state reached 1.5 million hryvnias. The accused returned the money.

During the pretrial investigation, the company commander was removed from duty. He was transferred to another unit.