It was possible to return 8 children from the occupied territory of the Kherson region

Another 8 children were returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, reported this.

We are talking about 5 girls and 3 boys aged from 6 to 17 years.

"The children were met in their native land, all the horrors for them are behind them. They are now safe with their parents. They receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance," Prokudin said.

In total, according to the regional administration, since the beginning of 2024, 162 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.