Sources: GUR attacked an oil refinery in the Rostov region with 15 drones. The General Staff wrote about an attack on the airfield

Ukrainian intelligence conducted an operation and attacked with drones a warehouse of fuel and lubricants on the territory of the "Atlas" plant of the Office of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation in the Rostov region.

This was reported by intelligence sources of the "Babel" publication.

This warehouse ensures the supply of fuel and lubricants for military units and units of the Russian Federation, which are stationed in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Sources note that 15 Obsidian UAVs of the Nayan project hit the plant.

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels published videos of the aftermath of the attack, showing burning oil tanks.

Earlier, the General Staff also confirmed the attack of the Defense Forces on the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian military targeted warehouses with ammunition, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored.

The 559th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 1st Guards Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Air Force (military unit 75392) is based at Morozovsk, 300 kilometers from the border. The airfield is a base for dozens of Su-34 fighter-bombers, as well as for Su-27 fighters.