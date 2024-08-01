The General Staff wants military units to be allowed to recruit recruits without the involvement of the Territorial Centers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposes that commanders of military units be able to recruit recruits without the participation of the Territorial Centers of Manpower and Social Support (TC).

This is stated in the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They believe that such changes will allow conscripts to choose vacant positions in military units, and meanwhile commanders will be able to select and call up motivated recruits.

It should also prevent risks for citizens who are mobilized through the TC and SP to other military units not of their choice.

Martial law and general mobilization continue in Ukraine. They were recently extended until November 9.