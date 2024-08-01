Moldova expels an employee of the Russian Embassy. The day before, the parliament was searched in the case of espionage

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov and told him that one of the employees of the Russian embassy was declared persona non grata.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

This means that the employee of the Russian embassy must leave the Republic of Moldova.

This decision was made after "specific measures" as a result of which the Moldovan authorities received evidence that the Russian diplomat was carrying out activities "incompatible with diplomatic status on the territory of Moldova."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not mention the name or position of the employee, but Agora wrote that it was an assistant to the military attache.

What preceded?

In Chisinau, on July 31, employees of the Intelligence and Security Service, together with the prosecutorʼs office, searched the building of the Parliament of Moldova as part of a criminal case on treason and espionage.

The media wrote that according to their results, the head of the legal department of the parliament, Jon Kryange, and another unnamed civil servant were detained. Both are suspected of passing information that could harm Moldova to employees of the Russian embassy in Chisinau.

TV8 writes that both suspects could have been recruited by the assistant of the military attache at the Russian embassy in Chisinau.