Media: The Parliament of Moldova is being searched in the case of high treason. One of the officials is suspected of leaking data to Russia

In Chisinau, employees of the Intelligence and Security Service, together with the prosecutorʼs office, are conducting searches in the building of the Parliament of Moldova as part of a criminal case.

Moldovan Radio Liberty and NewsMaker write about it.

The information was confirmed to journalists by the press secretary of the Intelligence and Security Service Daniela Manzat and the spokesman of the prosecutorʼs office Emil Haytur.

RFE/RLʼs sources say that the investigation is being conducted in an espionage case and is directed against the head of the legal department of the parliament, Jon Kryange. NewsMaker notes that the case involves treason.

According to the sources, Kryange was caught red-handed when he passed information to the employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Chisinau.

Agora.md, citing sources, writes that the head of the legal department of the parliament and another person, a civil servant, were detained for 72 hours.