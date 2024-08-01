General Staff: Russia lost 1 370 soldiers, 42 armored vehicles and 33 artillery systems in a day

On July 31, the Russian army lost another 1 370 soldiers killed and wounded.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed another 9 tanks, 42 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one rocket salvo system, 115 operational-tactical drones, 77 vehicles and 16 special equipment.

At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defense destroyed all 7 Shahed drones in Kyiv region, Poltava region, Kherson region and Dnipropetrovsk region. “Iskander-M” missiles cannot be shot down.