Air defense shot down all 7 Shahed drones. The “Iskander” missiles could not be destroyed

On the night of August 1, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 7 Shahed drones launched by Russia. They were destroyed in Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Russian troops also hit with “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles — they failed to shoot them down.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured due to the fall of drone debris — they were hospitalized, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure objects, but two private houses were damaged — windows and doors were blown out, and the roof and facade were gutted.