Zelensky: Ukraine will prepare a peace plan by the end of November

By November 2024, Ukraine will develop an action plan to achieve peace, which will be preceded by a series of negotiations with various countries regarding the territorial integrity of the state.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the Japanese TV channel NHK.

"Patience, support and diplomatic pressure are three factors for a just end to the war. If the US and European countries maintain unity, it will be additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," the president said.

The Presidentʼs Office clarified to Babel that it is a peace plan that is being developed between the first Peace Summit, which was held in June in Switzerland, and the second, which is to be held in November 2024.

In an interview, Zelenskyy emphasized that he cannot respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy the territory of Ukraine.

As NKK writes, Kyiv will begin detailed negotiations with "relevant countries regarding territorial integrity and other issues." At the same time, NHK does not quote the presidentʼs direct speech.

Zelenskyi also emphasized that the US presidential election will have a significant impact on Ukraineʼs hopes for peace. According to him, Ukrainian officials have already contacted the campaign headquarters of Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris this month.