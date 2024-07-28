Drones attacked Russia at night. An oil depot was on fire in the Kursk region

On the night of July 28, Russia was attacked by drones. In particular, an oil depot in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was hit, where three fuel tanks caught fire. There are no casualties.

This was announced by the governor of the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov.

The authorities have not officially announced which object the drones attacked. However, local telegram channels claim that it was the oil depot of "Polova" LLC in the village of Poleva, Kursk district that burned at night. It was already attacked in February — then two diesel fuel tanks — 1,000 cubic meters and 400 — caught fire.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announces the downing of two aircraft-type drones over the Kursk region and five drones over Belgorod region. Russian air defense allegedly shot down two more unmanned aerial vehicles around seven in the morning over the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

A fire broke out in one house in the village of Medvenka in the Kursk region due to the fall of debris from a downed drone. The governor of the region reported that the fire was extinguished and there were no casualties.

Instead, in the city of Suja, Kursk Region, a copter dropped explosives on a residential building. As a result, a local resident was injured and hospitalized.