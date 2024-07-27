”Forpost” drone and X-59/69 missile. Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 aerial targets

On the night of July 27, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied regions of the Zaporizhia region and four Shahed attack drones from the Russian Primorsk-Akhtarsk region.

As the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleschuk reported, all targets were shot down by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

During the past and current days, air defense destroyed eight more air targets in the southern and northeastern directions:

four Supercam reconnaissance drones;

one strike-reconnaissance drone "Forpost";

one drone of an unknown type;

two "Lancet" barrage ammunition.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

In the Poltava region, a drone attack damaged an industrial facility at night. A fire broke out there, and the rescuers extinguished it. There were no casualties, wrote the head of the regional military administration (OVA) Philip Pronin.

In the Kyiv region, fragments of a Russian drone fell on the territory of one of the settlements, the grass caught fire — it was quickly extinguished. Debris also severed power lines and damaged the roofs of two buildings. Consequences are being eliminated, informed the Kyiv OVA.