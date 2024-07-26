”Ukrenergo”: The most difficult period of summer in the energy industry is probably over. The situation has improved

The most difficult period of the summer in the energy industry is probably behind us. The situation has improved.

This was stated by the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, commenting on the situation in the Ukrainian energy system.

"We went through a very difficult few weeks and now things have really improved. First of all, this is due to the fact that there was abnormal heat. And as a result, electricity consumption decreased. And also, of course, this is due to the fact that certain energy-generating facilities are out of repair, which add power to us and reduce the deficit," Kudrytskyi said.

The head of Ukrenergo noted that if there are no new large-scale damages to power plants, the situation will tend to improve. At least for the next few weeks.