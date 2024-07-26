The Ministry of Culture added several more Russians to the list of persons who threaten national security. Among them is the actor Mashkov

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has added six more Russians to the list of persons who threaten national security.

This is stated in the order of the Ministry of Culture.

Russian actor Volodymyr Mashkov, who promotes an aggressive war against Ukraine, was added to the list. He is part of the inner circle of the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and has repeatedly supported the occupiers at mass events in which the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin also participated. In March 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused him of war propaganda and encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition, Russian actors Natalia Antonova, Alyona Yakovleva, Vitaliy Gogunsky and Anton Batyrev, as well as theater director Serhii Veksler, were included in the list. They participate in the hybrid war against Ukraine, in particular in Russiaʼs propaganda activities, and actively support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The list of persons who threaten national security is drawn up by the Ministry of Culture on the basis of requests from the National Security and Defense Council, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.