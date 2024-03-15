The head of Putinʼs “election headquarters”, actor Volodymyr Mashkov, called for the destruction of Ukraine. SBU declared him a suspect

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected new evidence of the subversive activities of the Russian actor Volodymyr Mashkov, who promotes an aggressive war against Ukraine.

"The figurehead is part of Putinʼs inner circle and is one of the main headliners of mass actions in Moscow in support of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation," SBU said in a release.

In December 2023, Mashkov was appointed co-head of Putinʼs "electoral headquarters" in the presidential elections. In this position, according to SBU, he became a key propaganda mouthpiece in Putinʼs election campaign and called to support the occupation.

He also personally justified the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Examinations initiated by SBU confirmed the facts of his subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators informed Mashkov of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

h. 2 Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Art. 436 (war propaganda).

In May 2023, SBU notified Mashkov of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The indictment on these facts has already been sent to the court. Currently, the person involved is in the territory of Russia.