Barack Obama supported Harris as a candidate for the post of president of the United States

Former US President Barack Obama officially supported the candidacy of Kamala Harris for the presidential election.

He announced this on the X social network.

Obama said that at the beginning of the week, together with his wife Michelle, Harris called.

“We told her that we think she will be a fantastic president of the United States and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we will do everything possible to ensure that it wins in November. We hope you will join us," the former US president wrote.

Reuters notes that Obama remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party. He actively supported President Joe Biden during large-scale campaign fundraising events.

Obamaʼs endorsement today could help Harris raise funds and also suggests the former president is likely to join Harrisʼs campaign once she becomes the official nominee.

Obama initially refrained from endorsing Harris. Reuters writes that he did not want to interfere in the situation until the party finally decides on a candidate.

Presidential elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump has already become the candidate of the Republicans and has chosen his vice president — Senator from the state of Ohio James David Vance, known for his criticism of aid to Ukraine.

The main candidate from the Democratic Party was 81-year-old Joe Biden, but after an unsuccessful debate with Trump, he was widely criticized and called to withdraw from the election. Biden officially announced his withdrawal from the race on July 21. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

On July 25, Harris officially announced that she would run for office. However, her candidacy still needs to be approved at the congress of the Democratic Party, which will be held on August 19-22.