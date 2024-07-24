Russian troops struck Kharkiv for the sixth time in a day. There are also deaths and destruction in the region

On July 24, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv six times, and also hit the city of Lozova (Kharkiv region) with missiles.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, in the morning, in one of the micro-districts, the building of the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action FSD, which is engaged in demining in the region, was damaged by the impact of an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. The building was heavily damaged. Nearby cars were also damaged. No casualties were reported.

Then there were two more strikes on infrastructural facilities, one of which caused a severe fire. Another strike by the S-300 missile was on the private sector — houses were damaged. Terekhov initially reported one dead person, but later denied this information.

The fifth strike was on an infrastructure object in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city — two rockets hit it. Six people were injured and have already been hospitalized.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At 5:05 p.m., enemy aircraft dropped a guided bomb near the center of Kharkiv. The bomb fell in a private residential building. Three civilian men are known to have been injured. There is a fire at the place of impact.

Lozova

The missile attack on the city of Lozova took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. The rockets also hit an infrastructure object there. The body of one person was found under the rubble. Two more people are being sought. Four people were injured.

Renewal

At 6:30 p.m., the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Kharkiv region reported that the people they were looking for under the rubble were found dead. The number of those buried as a result of the missile strike has increased to three. Four people were injured.

Preliminary, the blow was delivered by "Iskander" missiles. The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code).