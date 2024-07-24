Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada: MPs did not go on holidays, they are working on the draft law on the UOC MP

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk informed that the parliament is not — and cannot — go on holidays (vacation). The MPs will be engaged in other types of work, in particular the draft law on the termination of the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

Stefanchuk wrote about this on Facebook.

"The widely circulated statement that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine allegedly went on vacation is not true. From February 24, 2022, the Parliament of Ukraine works in the mode of a single session. And during this time, not a single MP of Ukraine received an annual paid vacation, because during the martial law, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine cannot have vacations, annual vacations, or other technical breaks in their work," Stefanchuk explained.

He added that work in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada is not the only type of activity of MPs, as each of them works in committees (where draft laws are prepared) and commissions, as well as engages in parliamentary control, inter-parliamentary activities, etc.

"In view of the fact that yesterday it was decided to concentrate on the finalization of certain provisions of Law No. 8371 with the aim of its as soon as possible introduction and voting in the hall, the parliamentarians will engage in other activities, in particular, closely related to the preparation of this draft law," Stefanchuk said.