The number of dead in the city of Lyman (Donetsk region) has increased to 3.

This was reported by the National Police.

The Russians attacked the estuary in the evening of July 23 with an UMPB D-30 SN air bomb and an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile.

3 elderly people died — 2 men and a woman. 3 more residents were injured.

A Russian drone injured three civilians and damaged a car in Marynivka.