Russian troops hit the Lyman with “Iskander”. There are dead and wounded

On the evening of July 23, Russian troops hit the residential quarter of Lyman in Donetsk region with a missile — previously, "Iskander". Two local people, aged 58 and 66, died. Two more women aged 50 and 74 and a 51-year-old man were injured.

This was reported in the Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office.

Also, around 18:00, the Russians hit the Novogrodivska community of Donetsk region with an FPV drone. Three civilians aged 49 to 68 were injured.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Донецька обласна прокуратура

15 houses and a car were damaged by shelling. The prosecutorʼs office opened a case on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.