Ukrainian air defense shot down 17 attack drones and eight reconnaissance drones at night

During the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 17 Shahed attack drones out of 23 launched by Russia and eight more reconnaissance drones.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of July 24, the Russians attacked the south of the country with Shahed attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Russian Federation, and from occupied Crimea.

In total, the radio engineering forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 23 Russian attack drones. The attack was repulsed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force. As a result, 17 Russian drones were shot down. Most of them are in Odesa.

Also, during the past day and this day, the Defense Forces have destroyed at least eight Russian reconnaissance drones in various directions, including four Zala, two Supercam and two more "Orlan-10".

In addition, tonight, the Russian army launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a missile, the type of which is still being determined, from the Belgorod region over the Kharkiv region.