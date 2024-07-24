The Russians attacked Kharkiv and the region in the morning. There are dead and wounded

In the early morning of July 24, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the region, and it is known that at least one person was killed.

The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov write about this.

Two explosions were heard in Kharkiv. At 05:15, the Russians struck the industrial zone of the Nemyshlyansky district, damaging a non-residential building and at least 5 cars. No casualties.

At 05:25 a private residential building was hit, a fire broke out. Preliminary, the Russian Federation attacked with S-300 missiles.

Suspilne wrote that the office of deminers of the FSD fund was damaged. As a result of the impact, at least six cars were damaged, in which the workers were leaving to clear the fields. According to representatives of the FSD, all six cars are the cars of the organizationʼs doctors.

Around 05:00, the Russians hit the Malodanylivska community of the Kharkiv region with a Shahed drone. The police specified that the village of Lisne was under attack. A fire broke out in the stable, two civilian men were injured, medics provided assistance on the spot.

The police are investigating the proceedings for violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, the Air Defence Force warned at night and in the morning about mass launches of drones in a number of areas. And at 07:19, the PS reported on the work of air defense on a reconnaissance drone in Sumy and Poltava regions.

The anti-aircraft systems also worked in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.