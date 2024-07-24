General Staff: Russia lost 1 140 soldiers, an aircraft and 65 artillery systems over the past day

Over the past day, July 23, the Russian army lost approximately 1 140 servicemen (killed and wounded), according to the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, during the day, the Russian army lost 14 tanks, 13 armored vehicles and 65 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, one Su-25 aircraft, 33 drones of various types, one cruise missile, 77 vehicles and 10 special vehicles.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.