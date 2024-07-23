Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft

On July 23, in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, which, together with another Su-25, was trying to fire at the positions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported in the Operational and Strategic Grouping “Khortytsia”.

For the anti-aircraft gunners of the separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchko, this is the second destroyed Su-25 attack aircraft in a month.

Taking into account the latest data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this attack aircraft became the 363rd Russian aircraft destroyed by Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The estimated cost of the Su-25 is $11 million.