Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovsky direction of the Donetsk region.

This was reported in the operational-strategic group “Khortytsia”.

The operational-strategic group stated that the downed plane was trying to fire at Ukrainian positions. But anti-aircraft soldiers from the 110th Brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchko destroyed it, so it is "burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbas." The fate of the pilot is not specified.

The attack aircraft became the 362nd Russian aircraft destroyed by Ukrainian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The estimated cost of the Su-25 “Grach” is $11 million.