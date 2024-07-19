General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 980 Russian soldiers and destroyed 55 of their artillery systems

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours (July 19), Russian troops lost approximately 980 servicemen (killed and wounded), five tanks, 19 armored vehicles and 55 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 76 vehicles, as well as 42 drones of various types and three cruise missiles.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.