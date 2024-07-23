The head of the MFA of Ukraine arrived in China. The main topic of the visit is war and the elimination of “competition of peaceful plans”

The Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MIA) of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba arrived in China (PRC) for negotiations. The official visit will last two days — from July 23 to 25.

The central topic of the meetings and negotiations will be Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and Chinaʼs role in resolving the conflict. The parties will exchange positions and try to find ways to stop Russian aggression. The delegation of Ukraine will obviously encourage China to take decisive action, since it has influence on the Russian Federation.

"There will be extensive, detailed negotiations. In the center of attention is one issue — peace in Ukraine. We will talk, we will look for points of contact. We need to avoid competing peace plans. We need to move towards a just and sustainable peace, and China can play an important role in this," noted Kuleba.

He added that this is the first visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to China since the beginning of the Great War and the first full-fledged bilateral visit since 2012.