The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is going to China for the first time. The main topic will be Russiaʼs aggression

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is going on an official visit to China this week. The trip will take place on July 23-25 at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China (PRC) Wang Yi.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The central topic during the meetings and negotiations will be Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and Chinaʼs role in resolving the conflict.

"During the meetings and negotiations, the parties will exchange views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations. The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and Chinaʼs possible role in achieving a stable and just peace," the message reads.

This will be the first trip of the Ukrainian delegation of the highest level to the PRC since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.