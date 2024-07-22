The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is going to China for the first time. The main topic will be Russiaʼs aggression

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is going on an official visit to China this week. The trip will take place on July 23-25 at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China (PRC) Wang Yi.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
The central topic during the meetings and negotiations will be Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and Chinaʼs role in resolving the conflict.
"During the meetings and negotiations, the parties will exchange views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations. The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and Chinaʼs possible role in achieving a stable and just peace," the message reads.
This will be the first trip of the Ukrainian delegation of the highest level to the PRC since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, China has declared support for the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state, but does not condemn the invasion and constantly calls for negotiations and peace. At the same time, the PRC sells components for the manufacture of weapons to the Russian Federation and helps to circumvent Western sanctions.
- The Chinese government is promoting its own peace plan, which is supported by Moscow. It does not specify the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the Peopleʼs Republic of China actually proposes to freeze the front line in the positions that will exist at the time of the adoption of the armistice agreement. Beijingʼs plan does not mention Ukraineʼs main demand — the withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory, including Crimea.
- China did not participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which disappointed Ukraine. China demanded the presence of Russia at the summit, but this idea was rejected.