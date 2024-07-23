General Staff: Russia lost 1 220 soldiers and 20 armored vehicles over the past day

Over the past day, July 22, the Russian army lost approximately 1 220 servicemen (killed and wounded), according to the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, during the day, the Russian army lost 4 tanks, 20 armored vehicles and 57 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 36 drones of various types, 64 vehicles and three special vehicles.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.