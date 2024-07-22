The Czech Republic joined the international Drone Coalition for Ukraine

The Czech Republic has officially joined the international Drone Coalition, which provides the Armed Forces of Ukraine with drones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Latvia. This country, together with Great Britain, are the leaders of this coalition.

The Czech Republic joined after its delegation signed a memorandum of understanding during NATOʼs 75th anniversary summit in Washington on July 11, the statement said. Now, in addition to Latvia, Great Britain and the Czech Republic, the coalition includes Australia, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany and Sweden. The Czech Republic became the 16th participant.

During the NATO summit in Washington, the member states of the Drone Coalition signed a memorandum of understanding on the coordination of cooperation and the development of unmanned technologies in Ukraine. It should also strengthen the defense capabilities of the Alliance members. As part of the memorandum, the allies agreed to create a joint fund of €45 million and agreed on plans to supply Ukraine with one million FPV drones.