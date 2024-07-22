The Prime Minister of Slovakia threatens to stop the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine due to blocking the transit of Russian oil

Slovakia may stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine if Kyiv continues to block the transit of Russian oil to Slovakia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told his Ukrainian colleague Denys Shmygal about this in a telephone conversation, reports Bloomberg.

According to him, Slovakia provides 10% of all diesel fuel imports to Ukraine.

However, neither Slovakia nor Hungary, which also complains about blocking the transit of Russian oil, is not threatened by a shortage, as alternative routes are operating, including through Croatia. Instead, this may lead to an increase in prices at gas stations, according to Tamas Pletzer, an energy analyst at Erste Group in Budapest.

According to him, this could jeopardize the income to the Hungarian budget from the special tax on profits from Russian oil, which is paid by the Hungarian company Mol Nyrt. It was raised earlier this month to plug fiscal holes.