Following Hungary, Slovakia stopped receiving oil from “Lukoil” due to Ukrainian sanctions

Due to Ukrainian sanctions, Slovakia stopped receiving oil from the Russian company “Lukoil”.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Economy of Slovakia Maria Pavlusik in a comment to TASR.

She noted that deliveries of Russian oil to Slovakia have not stopped completely, but they are no longer available from “Lukoil”, which Ukraine has included in the sanctions list.

TASR notes that a long-term supply shortage could adversely affect the operation of the refinery in Bratislava. Despite a gradual shift to alternative suppliers, two-thirds of the oil it processes is still of Russian origin.