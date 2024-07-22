“Okhmatdyt” announced a tender for the reconstruction of a childrenʼs hospital

The "Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood" Charitable Foundation has announced a tender for the reconstruction of the building of the modern medical and diagnostic complex of the National Childrenʼs Specialized Hospital "Okhmadyt" at the address of Kyiv, 28/1 V. Chornovola Street. It was damaged by a Russian missile strike.

This is stated on the tender page.

Proposals for the reconstruction of the complex will be accepted until July 25 inclusive.

The winner of the competition will have to perform works according to the "Design-build" model, that is, one contractor must both design and perform construction works. And also — to guarantee the quality of the work performed for ten years.

The winner is given ten days to approve the work schedule. Also, within 45 calendar days, the contractor must install windows and repair the decoration of the premises. The winner can spend up to five months on facade works (this applies to those works that do not affect the functioning of the interior premises).