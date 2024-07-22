Broken ropeway in Kyiv: the police searched the services of the Kyiv City State Administration and the companies of the attraction owner

The Kyiv police are conducting investigations to determine whose fault it was that the ropeway across the Dnipro River broke down in the capital on July 21 and due to that a young man died.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in the relevant services of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), which approved the location of the attraction, state control bodies that issued permits and were supposed to properly monitor the operation of the attraction, and directly in the companies of the attractionʼs owner.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The law enforcement officers interrogated the director of the attraction and the staff, as well as seized official documents, which will be examined by the expert regarding possible violations of safety and occupational health and safety requirements.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: violation of safety rules during the performance of work with increased danger, which caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 272) and official negligence (Part 3 of Article 367). According to the sanctions of the articles, the guilty face up to eight years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

What happened?

Yesterday, July 21, the ropeway across the Dnipro River (located near the Pedestrian Bridge to the Trukhaniv Island) broke down in the center of Kyiv. At the moment of the cliff, a man was moving on the trolley — he fell into the water. The search lasted a little less than a day. On July 22, divers and rescuers retrieved the manʼs body. He was found 30 meters from the shore.

On July 21, the director of the company that owns the "Active Country" attraction Denys Kurta recorded a video message in which he expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased, and said that the tragedy should not have happened. He also noted that his company is doing everything necessary to cooperate with the investigation.

"I will ask you to avoid any speculations while the investigation is ongoing. We will definitely make the results of the investigation public," the company director added.

The operator of the attraction “Kyiv Flyline”, which belongs to the “Active Country” network, stated on its Instagram page that it cooperates with the investigation and has all the necessary documents and certificates for the equipment. The firm added that the road underwent constant checks and examinations.