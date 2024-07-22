Rescuers found the body of a boy who fell into the Dnipro River due to a ropeway cliff

On the morning of July 22, rescuers found the body of a 20-year-old boy who had fallen into the Dnipro River the day before due to a broken ropeway in Kyiv.
This was reported by the Kyiv police and the State Emergency Service.
Yesterday, the search operation lasted about seven hours, but with the onset of dusk, it was suspended.
This morning, police officers together with rescuers resumed the search. During the survey of the river bottom, the rescuers found the body of the deceased.
- On July 21, the ropeway across the Dnipro River (located near the Pedestrian Bridge to the Trukhaniv Island) was broken in the center of Kyiv. A man was on the attraction at the time the rope broke, and he fell into the water.
- The police opened a case under two articles — violation of safety rules by a person who is obliged to observe them, if this violation created a threat of death of people — Part 2 of Art. 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and official negligence that caused the death of a person — Part 3 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.