Rescuers found the body of a boy who fell into the Dnipro River due to a ropeway cliff

On the morning of July 22, rescuers found the body of a 20-year-old boy who had fallen into the Dnipro River the day before due to a broken ropeway in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv police and the State Emergency Service.

Yesterday, the search operation lasted about seven hours, but with the onset of dusk, it was suspended.

This morning, police officers together with rescuers resumed the search. During the survey of the river bottom, the rescuers found the body of the deceased.

