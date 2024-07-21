The ropeway across the Dnipro River was broken in Kyiv. A person fell into the water

In the center of Kyiv, the ropeway across the Dnipro (located near the Pedestrian Bridge to the Trukhaniv Island) was broken.

This was reported to the Kyiv police.

Updated at 4:30 p.m.: the Kyiv police clarified that a 20-year-old boy was on the attraction at the time of the rope break — earlier they wrote that they were looking for a girl. The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) writes that there was a man "up to 30 years old" on the rope. As of 4:00 p.m., 2 500 square meters of the river bottom were surveyed. The search continues.

At the moment of the cliff, a person was descending the ropeway. The rope was pulled out of the water, but without a person, writes Suspilne. Emergency services divers, boats and special equipment are working on the spot.

The patrol police of Kyiv warns that due to the accident at the attraction, traffic on the Embankment highway is complicated.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The police initiated a case under two articles — violation of safety rules by a person who is obliged to observe them, if this violation created a threat of death — Part 2 of Art. 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and official negligence that caused the death of a person — Part 3 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.