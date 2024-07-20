A man who threatened to kill Trump and Vance was arrested in the USA

A man who threatened to kill US presidential candidate Donald Trump and senator and vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance was arrested in Florida.
This is reported by the Associated Press.
Jupiter City Police arrested Michael Wiseman on a charge of making written threats to kill. He has already been taken into custody and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
Detectives said Wiseman repeatedly threatened Trump and Vance in writing on Facebook. According to police, the threats also involved "causing bodily harm" to members of the Trump and Vance families.
Jupiter is about 20 miles north of Trumpʼs Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.
- This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the history of the country, at which the 47th president is to be elected.
- Trump and Vance officially became the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Republican Party on July 15.
- Joe Biden is expected to represent the Democrats. However, after unsuccessful debates with Trump, he is increasingly called to withdraw from the race.