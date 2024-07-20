Two women were killed in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling

Two women were killed by Russian shelling in the Kherson region. Another 15 people were injured.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

On the morning of July 20, the Russians twice launched a massive attack on Bilozerka from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), firing almost 40 shells at residential areas. 12 people aged from 39 to 80 were injured, including a medical worker. Two women aged 54 and 72 died.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 59-year-old man was injured due to an attack by an enemy drone in the Dniprovsky district (Kherson region)— he received a shrapnel wound to his forearm and chest.

When a medical team arrived at the man, the Russian occupiers dropped explosives on them from a drone. The paramedic and the driver were injured, both with explosive and craniocerebral injuries.