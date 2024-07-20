The number of dead in Mykolaiv has increased to 4

The number of people killed in the Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv has increased to 4. The injured man died in hospital.

This was reported by the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

In the evening of July 19, the Russian occupiers hit Mykolaiv with a Kh-59 anti-aircraft missile. They hit a residential area. Three people died on the spot — a 13-year-old boy, two women aged 53 and 63.

Another 24 people were injured, including four children. Outpatient medical care was provided to nine adults and two children. Currently, two adults and two children are in medical institutions, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim specified.

The blast wave and debris damaged nine apartment buildings, a kindergarten and private cars.

The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).