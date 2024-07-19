12 Ukrainian children were returned from the occupation

12 children and their families were returned from the occupied territories in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Families tell how they were forced to take Russian passports — without "new documents" citizens are disenfranchised, have no social guarantees and cannot use medical care.

According to them, doctors do not accept even children with congenital defects who need careful care if they do not have a passport of the Russian Federation. Instead, parents are offered to send their children to "rehabilitation," often resulting in deportation or forced relocation.

Some children attended "Russian schools" in which the "Russian peace" was actively promoted.

The families also reported that the Russians in the occupied territories detain, beat, torture with electric currents, psychologically pressure adults, and interrogate children without the presence of their parents and also torture them. The occupiers regularly conduct baseless searches in the homes of local residents.

The families have already visited the Center for the Protection of Childrenʼs Rights, where they were interviewed by a competent multi-functional team, who recorded the crimes they witnessed or were victims of.