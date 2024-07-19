The MP Yulia Yatsyk left the "Servant of the People" faction. Her statement was read in the parliament hall.

The MP from "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Now the fraction has 233 MPs left.

In 2022, Yulia Yatsyk left the “Servant of the People” party, but remained in the faction. In a comment to the MP Oleksiy Honcharenko from the "European Solidarity" party, she said that her statement was announced only for the third time, the other two "had been lying around since 2022."

Yulia Yatsyk was elected a MP of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) of the IX convocation from the "Servant of the People" party for electoral district No. 79 (Zaporizhzhia region) in 2019. She is a member of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the Committee on Law Enforcement Activities.